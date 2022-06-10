Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina

Forestry crews said the fire had grown to 150 acres as of Tuesday, which began nearly a week ago.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which has been burning since Wednesday along I-40 in Haywood County.

As of Tuesday, the fire was still uncontained and had grown to 150 acres.

The fire is located just east of I-40 off Cold Springs Road, and smoke could be seen from the interstate.

"Due to the proximity to Interstate 40, smoke may impact visibility on the roadway, particularly in the mornings and evenings through this coming Wednesday. Flames may be visible along the east side of the road. Drivers are urged to use caution in this area. Interstate 40 is expected to remain open," forestry crews said.

Crews began fighting the fire the night before Thanksgiving, saying it was fueled by dry, windy, unseasonably warm conditions. Helicopters are being used to drop water to reduce the intensity of the flames near the firelines.

Crews said several cabins are in the larger contingency area and are being assessed for fire risk and protection needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.