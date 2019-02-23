NEWPORT, Cocke County — I-40 near the Tennessee/North Carolina state line will be closed for at least a week after a rockslide Friday evening.

A rockslide has closed traffic on Interstate 40 in both directions between the Tennessee/North Carolina state line and Asheville.

The slide is about 500 feet wide, according to NCDOT, Officials said it will take at least a week to get it safely cleaned up and stabilized.

They expect that once the road reopens in a week, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction for six to eight weeks.

►READ MORE: TN experts explain the difference between a mudslide and a landslide

TDOT said anyone heading east on I-40 toward Asheville will be turned around at the state line at Exit 451 (non-local traffic is being told to turn around sooner at Exit 435/Newport). NCDOT is turning drivers around at Exit 20 at the Highway 276 interchange west of Asheville.

NCDOT said a contractor has started removing debris.

“A series of wheelbarrow-sized rocks have come down. While our crews were clearing those out of the way, other rocks started coming down too," NCDOT maintenance engineer Wesley Grindstaff said Friday night.

NCDOT shared a photo of the slide Friday night.

Until the interstate reopens, TDOT said travelers heading to N.C. should take I-81 North toward the Tri-Cities and then take I-26 East to Asheville.

Rockslides have closed this section of I-40 many times in the past, sometimes for extended periods of time. In Oct. 2009, a massive rockslide closed the interstate for roughly 6 months.

Prior to that, a July 1997 rockslide had also shut down the interstate for months.