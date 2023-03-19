LCSO: Three people injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-40 East

I-40 East near Buttermilk Road is now open after it was shut down for several hours, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Three people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-40 East near Buttermilk Road Sunday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

One man and one woman, who was in the car that was struck by the truck, were taken to a local hospital. The truck driver, however, was taken to UT Medical Center, LCSO said.

I-40 eastbound was shut down for several hours. The Tennessee Highway Patrol officers worked to clear the interstate.

According to TDOT, the semi-truck was carrying 42,000 pounds of frozen lasagna at the time of the crash.

🚨🚨🚨🚨@THPKnoxville Is investigating a crash on I-40 @ mile mark 366.8. @MarkNagiTDOT pic.twitter.com/G0w3qewVoJ — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 20, 2023