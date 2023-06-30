I-40 traffic expected to be rough through Fourth of July amid projected record-breaking travel, stormy weekend

People should pack their patience. AAA said it is expecting a record number of travelers this weekend as people celebrate through the Fourth of July.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travelers beware: This weekend is going to be a rough one for traffic if you are heading out on the interstate.

As of late Friday morning, traffic on Interstate 40 in Knox County and Sevier County already saw several snags and slowdowns across heavily traveled areas, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

A crash on I-40 East at the Cedar Bluff Road exit closed off the shoulder around noon Friday, making traffic much worse on both sides of the interstate in West Knox County between Campbell Station Road and West Hills.

TDOT Smartway reported several spots with extra congestion in the Knoxville corridor on I-40, I-640 and I-75 around noon Friday.

I-40 Exit 407 in Sevier County saw some slowdowns and backups Friday morning, as well. Traffic there is expected to be particularly bad this weekend as thousands of travelers not heading to Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg are anticipated to stop there to check out the new Buc-ee's that recently opened off the exit.

To make matters worse, rain and stronger storms are in the forecast throughout most of East Tennessee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which is sure to slow traffic further.

AAA said it is expecting travelers to appear in record numbers on the road this weekend, saying more than a million Tennesseans will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between Friday and Tuesday, July 4.