KINGSTON, Tenn. — Several people were hurt in a crash on I-40 West in Roane County that completely closed down the interstate at one point.

TDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 356 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That is near Gallaher Road.

Several people were hurt in the crash, and it involved four vehicles, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP did not release any details about the extent of the injuries. The crash also involved a motorcycle, a TDOT spokesperson said

TDOT Smartway

Traffic was backed up for miles. The above photo is from traffic near Exit 360.