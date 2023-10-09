TDOT provides update on I-640 repairs, announces lane closures for upcoming bridge work

Due to the added scope of work and weather limitations for both paving and striping, the contract completion date has been extended to Aug. 31, 2024.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation gave an update on the I-640 repairs Monday.

Over the next six weeks, officials will be performing bridge repair work. TDOT said that once "Phase 1" bridge work is complete, there will be a traffic shift to allow officials access to the other half of the bridges.

Officials will complete "Phase 2" bridge work and return traffic to its original configuration.

Intermittent weekend lane closures to allow officials access to I-640 bridges over Rutledge Pike are tentatively scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29.

The interstate repairs began in June 2022. Crews removed existing asphalt pavement layers, broke the underlying concrete layers into a gravel base and began placing intermediate asphalt pavement layers.

During the winter of 2022, several of the bridges within the project limits began to show significant potholing, which prompted further investigation of the bridge decks for potential repair.

TDOT added repair work to the bridges within the corridor and crews coordinated with the railroad to gain proper access and approvals that will allow them to proceed.

There will be a milestone completion for returning traffic to its original configuration on the intermediate pavement layer prior to the end of this year’s paving season. The contractor will then return in the Spring of 2024 to complete the final surface paving and permanent striping.