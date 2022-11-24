Sweetwater man killed, another injured after rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Loudon County, THP says

THP said a van ran off the interstate, overcorrected and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn — One person died and another was injured after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. THP said a van ran off the interstate to the left at mile marker 84, overcorrected and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.