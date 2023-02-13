I-75 South blocked, traffic backed up for miles in Loudon Co. after serious crash with injuries

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 75 South had to be closed Monday after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.
According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to a crash with injuries on I-75 South at Sugarlimb Road/Exit 76 around 5:30 a.m.
Traffic was backed up for miles past Highway 321 as of 9 a.m. The LCSO said the lane closures are expected to last "several hours," saying drivers should use alternate routes if possible.
This story is developing and will be updated when new information is available.