I-75 South blocked, traffic backed up for miles in Loudon Co. after serious crash with injuries

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 75 South had to be closed Monday after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to a crash with injuries on I-75 South at Sugarlimb Road/Exit 76 around 5:30 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles past Highway 321 as of 9 a.m. The LCSO said the lane closures are expected to last "several hours," saying drivers should use alternate routes if possible.