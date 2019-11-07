CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — All lanes of I-75 N have reopened after a small slide closed the right lane in Campbell County near mile marker 142 on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management said all lanes had reopened at 4 p.m.

Heavy rains have been causing small slides, sink holes, and localized flooding along the northern I-75 corridor in Campbell, Claiborne and Scott counties.

Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security also shared on Facebook about the slide, saying it was slow going on the interstate because of it.

Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security