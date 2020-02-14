CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving multiple semi-trucks is blocking Interstate 75 North in Campbell County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened at mile 157 near Newcomb at around 6:07 a.m. As of 7 a.m. Friday, I-75 North was blocked.

Officials expect the crash to be cleared by 11 a.m., THP said. But it's unclear how soon northbound lanes of the interstate will be open to traffic.

Southbound traffic is affected with no delays, according to the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation.

