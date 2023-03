Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, along with other first responders, are on the scene.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Interstate 75 North in Loudon County is backed up after a wreck with injury, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around the Chestnut Ridge and Hotchkins Valley Road area. Deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol along with other first responders are on the scene, according to LCSO.

LCSO also said there is an unrelated disabled vehicle in the travel lane I-75 North.