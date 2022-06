TDOT said the work will begin at 7 p.m. on June 20 on the 5-mile stretch between the Caryville and Oneida/Huntsville exits. Southbound traffic won't be impacted.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Traffic on Interstate 75 North will be impacted in Campbell County as crews install storm drains along the interstate.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the work will begin on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. between the Caryville and Oneida/Huntsville exits.

Traffic will be shifted toward the median barrier to give crews space to work. TDOT said traffic on I-75 South will not be impacted.