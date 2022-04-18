Rockslide causes backups on I-75 North near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line

TDOT said traffic was moving slow and backed up for miles as crews work to assess the situation.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 75 North was down to one lane in Campbell County after a rockslide near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line.

According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic was backed up for miles and moving slowly from Newcomb at mile marker 156 to Elk Valley as geotechnical engineers work to assess the situation.

Photos and video shared by TDOT show the rockfall catchment fence was able to catch large pieces of the rock wall and trees from spilling onto the interstate.

Video: The rockfall catchment fence kept large materials from falling onto I-75 North. pic.twitter.com/1CnG5VSNNd — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 18, 2022

TDOT is asking people to use extreme caution when driving through the area and to expect delays as crews work.