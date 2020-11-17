I-75 South closed in Campbell Co. after commercial vehicle crash

TDOT said wreckage from the crash blocked the entire southbound side of the interstate. Traffic was being diverted at Jellico.

JELLICO, Tenn. — Crews worked to clear Interstate 75 Monday night after a commercial vehicle crash blocked the southbound side of the interstate in Campbell County.

According to Mark Nagi with TDOT, a commercial vehicle crashed at mile marker 150. Nagi said the vehicle was upright on the right shoulder, but wreckage was blocking the entire southbound side.

Interstate traffic heading south toward Knoxville was diverted at exit 160 to Jellico near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. Crews worked to direct stuck traffic through median crossovers.

Northbound traffic was not impacted.

