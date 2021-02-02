TDOT: I-75 Southbound ramp from I-40 West to be reduced to one lane for bridge deck repairs

Motorists should consider seeking alternate routes.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced that starting Friday at 9 p.m. until May 24 at 8 p.m., the I-75 Southbound ramp from I-40 West will be reduced to one lane as crews conduct bridge deck repairs.

TDOT said that the ramp will be temporarily closed to traffic and detoured between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 6 a.m. while crews set portable barrier rail to begin repair operations. One lane will remain open during the other listed times.

Wide loads will not be permitted across the bridge during repairs and should follow signed detour route using I-40 West to Exit 364 and take I-40 East back to I-75 South, TDOT said.

TDOT officials mentioned that motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through the area. Motorists should consider seeking alternate routes.