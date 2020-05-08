I-81 North shut down near Dandridge, traffic diverted at I-40 split after semi-truck crash involving trooper

According to Mark Nagi with TDOT, a semi-truck flipped and blocked the northbound lane of I-81 at the I-40 split.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department is asking people to avoid heading out on the highways after it said a semi-truck collided with a trooper's vehicle on Interstate 81 at the Interstate 40 split.

According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted from I-40 at Exit 424 to State Routes 113 and 341 back onto I-81 North at Exit 4 after the semi-truck flipped and blocked the northbound lane of I-81 at Spring Creek Road/Mile Marker 1.

I-81 North traffic is diverted to I-40 Exit 424 to SR 113 to SR 341 back to I-81 North at Exit 4 following a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer. pic.twitter.com/Hpyv6hsyJN — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 5, 2020

The status of the trooper and truck driver are unknown at this time.

Dandridge police are asking locals to avoid driving on the highways and downtown, as traffic is being diverted off I-40 through Highway 25, creating gridlock traffic jams.