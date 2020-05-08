I-81 North shut down near Dandridge, traffic diverted at I-40 split after semi-truck crash involving trooper

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department is asking people to avoid heading out on the highways after it said a semi-truck collided with a trooper's vehicle on Interstate 81 at the Interstate 40 split.
According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted from I-40 at Exit 424 to State Routes 113 and 341 back onto I-81 North at Exit 4 after the semi-truck flipped and blocked the northbound lane of I-81 at Spring Creek Road/Mile Marker 1.
The status of the trooper and truck driver are unknown at this time.
Dandridge police are asking locals to avoid driving on the highways and downtown, as traffic is being diverted off I-40 through Highway 25, creating gridlock traffic jams.
As of noon, the crash isn't expected to be cleared until 3 p.m. at the earliest according to TDOT.