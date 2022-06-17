Teen girl dies after being thrown from an ATV in Jefferson County

"We ask everyone to remember this family in your thoughts and prayers. No charges are expected to be filed at this time," the JCSO said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A teen died from her injuries Friday morning after being thrown off an ATV in Jefferson City on Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said LauraBeth Childress, 15, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Friday.

Deputies said she was riding as a passenger on an ATV driven by her uncle in an open field on Wednesday evening off Hicks Road. The JCSO said the uncle was slowing down when the ATV accelerated, saying he swerved to avoid a parked cattle trailer. The teen was thrown from the ATV and hit the trailer.

Deputies said a Lifestar helicopter flew the girl to UT Medical Center, where she later died.