THP: One dead after crash on I-40 East in Jefferson County

A 20-year-old died at the scene, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Credit: TDOT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on I-40 Eastbound in Jefferson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened Thursday at 7:50 p.m. near Deep Springs Road, THP said. 

A 61-year-old semi-truck driver slowed down for construction zone traffic. 20-year-old Ryan Purkey, who was driving a Chevy Sonic, failed to slow down, according to THP. 

Purkey attempted to avoid hitting the semi-truck, but ran into the back of it, THP said. 

Purkey died at the scene, according to THP. 

