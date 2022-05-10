Jones Cove Road fully reopens in Sevier County after months of work to replace collapsed bridge

The bridge collapse caused months of headaches and long detours for people who used the road frequently. Crews were able to repair it ahead of schedule.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — One of Sevier County's most heavily traveled roads is open to traffic again for the first time in months after crews replaced a collapsed bridge.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Jones Cove Road was open to traffic again at Wilhite Creek.

Heavy rains in late July took out the box bridge at Wilhite Road, leading to an indefinite closure that forced people to go the long way around via U.S. 411 and State Route 416.

Sevier County and TDOT officials held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new bridge on Wednesday morning.

@TDOTCommish Butch Eley joined state and local officials in celebrating the opening of the new Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County. pic.twitter.com/v8fCdwf7d3 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 26, 2022

Both lanes of Jones Cove Road are open to traffic again. TDOT crews had originally anticipated having the new bridge partially open to traffic by November 15 and then both lanes open by the end of the year. They were able to finish up much earlier than expected and get both lanes reopened in the process.