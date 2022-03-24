KAT seeks public response for transit future concepts

From now until April 22, citizens can learn more about these two concepts and take a survey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KAT wants the community to sound off on the future of public transit in Knoxville by responding to two concepts of what a new bus network could look like.

Both concepts show how the KAT bus network could be run differently within its existing budget, according to a release. They are not proposals, but rather a way to determine community priorities.

KAT said the two concepts and the public response are part of the first phase of the KAT Reimagined planning process, a year-long planning study led by KAT in partnership with Knoxville Regional TPO and many community partners, to analyze the current KAT bus network and recommend changes to the system.

From now until April 22, citizens can learn more about these two concepts and take a survey on the project website, as well as participate in public meetings, according to a release.

KAT said it will engage the public in multiple ways in April to get responses from riders and the general public:

In-person public meetings on April 7 and April 9

A virtual public meeting to explain these concepts and answer questions on April 12

Details for participating in these public meetings are available on the project website.

KAT said its consultant team and staff will also meet bus riders and the public at various events to ask about these concepts with a paper version of the survey. Information for these meetings will be available online.