KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit might be making several changes to their bus routes, according to a news release.

Route 12, 13, 20, 34, 42 and 90 may be affected.

KAT is hosting two open houses to explain the changes and hear from the public. The first meeting is Sept. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Works Complex on Route 13. The second is on Sept. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bearden Middle School Library on Route 90.

There will also be a public hearing held by Knoxville Transportation Authority on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building.

If KAT's proposal is approved, the changes will take effect in January 2020.

Along route 12, KAT said it proposes to make the detour route a permanent change. The route would now go through Western Heights, using Virginia Avenue to Murphy Avenue. Some portions of Virginia Ave and Tennessee Ave would no longer be serviced by KAT.

KAT may also change Route 13 to cover more of Middlebrook Pike, according to the release.

New stops would be added, including near Big Oak Apartments and the Helen Ross McNabb's Veterans' Service Center.

There would also be more trips in the evenings during the week.

Route 13 will provide direct service to the Public Works Building on the outbound leg only, and access inbound along Middlebrook Pike.

Additionally, KAT said it would end the route along Central Street and Dameron Street near the Knox County Health Department.

On Route 20, the service extension to Melstone Street and McClain Drive would be removed from the route, according to the news release.

Along Route 34, the bus would travel straight along Fern Street. A three-block portion on Catalpa, Kirk and Lilac Avenue would be removed from the route.

Service would be extended for Route 42 to continue service until 11:15 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, according to the news release. There would also be Route 42 service on Sundays.

For Route 90, KAT said it is considering stopping service through West Hills and at West Town Mall.

By adding new stops on Middlebrook Pike, it would eliminate a double transfer to Route 16 while still providing a stop at West Town Mall through Route 11.

KAT said there would be a new route through I-640 Plaza, along Western Ave, to "improve efficiency."

Route 90 would travel on Third Creek Road to Middlebrook Pike, instead of using Ed Shouse Drive.

Visit KAT's website for more details. Information will also be distributed to agencies, housing and businesses that are affected by the changes.