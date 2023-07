The crash reconstruction unit is closing Ball Camp Pike at Lobetti Road for almost three hours, according to police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving two commercial trucks.

The crash reconstruction unit is closing Ball Camp Pike at Lobetti Road for around three hours to clear the scene, according to KCSO.

The driver of one truck has been taken to UT Medical Center for potentially life-threatening injuries, KCSO said.

Please use an alternate route.