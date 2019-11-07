KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified Thursday the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Ridgeview Road in Northeast Knox County.

James Eric Beasley, 35, crashed around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday near Three Ridges Golf Course and Wise Springs Road south of the Gibbs community, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also said one other person was taken to the hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

A crash reconstruction team was on the scene Wednesday night and KCSO said they would be there a few hours to investigate.