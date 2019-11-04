No injuries were reported after two school buses were involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Bus 143 and Bus 30 were involved in the crash at the 1800 block of Campbell Station Road.

Deputies said people should use caution and expect delays in the area.

Knox County Schools called the incident 'minor,' saying the two buses had minimal damage after they struck mirrors.

According to KCS, Bus 30 was on its way to Hardin Valley Middle School and Academy and had no students on board, and Bus 143 carrying three special-needs students.