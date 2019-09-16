KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A KCSO officer suffered minor injuries on Sunday night after being rear-ended by a car, KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn told 10News.

Glenn said that officer was doing traffic control for a road maintenance crew near Neyland Drive and Alcoa Highway when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

The other two drivers in that vehicle were injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Both the driver of the pickup truck and the sheriff's deputy were transported to UT Medical Center.

As of 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, that crash had stalled one lane of traffic in that area of Neyland Drive and Alcoa Highway.