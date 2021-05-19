KFD: One rider sent to hospital and building damaged after crash involving FedEx truck and KAT bus

The Knoxville Fire Department said that a crash near Johnston Street damaged buildings and sent one rider to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department posted pictures of a crash involving a Knoxville Area Transit bus and a FedEx truck Wednesday afternoon. They said one rider was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pictures showed a KAT bus with the front end smashed into the side of a building, damaging brickwork and what appeared to be metalwork. They also showed a FedEx truck with a damaged front-end after hitting a pole.

They said that the crash happened at Johnston Street. No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.