Knoxville Police Department says five students were on board.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department is working on a crash on North Broadway at Adair, involving a Knox County school bus.

According to officials, five students were on board when the crash occurred.

KPD says no injuries were reported.

Crews have responded and are currently working on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we hear more.