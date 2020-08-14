One person dead after crash at Schaad, Pleasant Ridge Roads

This is a developing story.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville County authorities are working the scene of a crash that left one person dead at Schaad and Pleasant Ridge Roads that occurred on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:47pm Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue, and Knoxville Fire responded to a two vehicle car crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found two vehicles that appeared to have collided head on.

One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene. Another occupant was transported to a nearby hospital.

Schaad Road will remain closed while the crash is reconstructed and investigated.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this point. KCSO is investigating the crash.