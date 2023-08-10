Knoxville officials announce plan to end deadly wrecks by 2040

City officials say more than 1,200 people in Knoxville experienced crashes that resulted in a fatality or serious injury in the last five years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville officials have announced an action plan to eliminate severe and deadly crashes in the city.

Vision Zero Action Plan uses data and public input to create a roadmap to end traffic deaths and serious injuries.

The plan is a collaboration with the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (Knoxville TPO) with guidance from the Vision Zero Steering Committee, which includes Knox County, Bike Walk Knoxville, TDOT and the University of Tennessee.

Some steps to achieve the goal of safer roads are already in the works, according to city officials. These steps include:

Designating a high-injury network of areas with the most life-altering crashes

Identifying projects and strategies that will reduce crash occurrences

Creating a platform for tracking progress

“Vision Zero looks at safety from all angles—engineering, walkability, signage, law enforcement, education, human behavior,” Director of Knoxville's Office of Sustainability Brian Blackmon said. “Vision Zero means shifting our priorities from moving vehicles quickly to moving people safely, and taking a proactive approach to prevent crashes before they happen.”

Members of the Vision Zero team will be at the Neighborhood Resource Fair on Saturday at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The City is also launching a Vision Zero Road Show to share the new plan as well as streetscape improvements and safety tips for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.