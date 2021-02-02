Knoxville man killed, several hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 in McMinn County

THP said a man driving a pick-up truck was killed in the crash after a commercial vehicle crossed over the median onto the other side of I-75.

RICEVILLE, Tenn. — A man died and several others were hurt after a four-vehicle crash that began on the southbound side of Interstate 75 near mile marker 44 and Riceville Decatur Road in McMinn County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Honda Acura and a Volvo commercial vehicle were driving down southbound I-75 around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday when troopers said the commercial vehicle made an improper lane change, causing the Honda to travel into the median.

THP said the Honda lost control, spun out, and then hit the commercial vehicle. Both vehicles went through the median before hitting several trees. The Honda came to a rest in the median, and the commercial vehicle continued through onto the northbound side of I-75 before hitting a Dodge pickup truck head-on.

THP said the impact killed the driver of the pickup truck, who was identified as 72-year-old William Jackson from Knoxville.

The commercial vehicle came to a rest in the right lane and shoulder of the interstate. THP said another commercial freightliner behind the Dodge truck tried to hit the brakes, but was unable to avoid crashing. The driver of that freightliner was not hurt.

THP said a driver and two passengers from New York inside the Honda were injured. The status of their injuries is unknown.

The Kentucky driver of the Volvo commercial vehicle was also injured, and their status is unknown.