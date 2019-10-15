KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville-Knox County Planning recently completed a parking space count for the City of Knoxville to see how much space parking spots are actually taking up.

The data looked at parking spaces throughout the city for customers, employees, residents of multi-dwelling units with parking lots and students.

The number of parking spaces came out to a whopping total of 403,789 spots equaling to 4,182 acres or 6.27 percent of the city's land. This also included parking garages, off-street and on-street spaces and unmarked spaces.

An additional 2.18 percent is taken up by truck loading and unloading, temporary trucks lots, car sales lots and abandoned or overgrown lots

This comes out to a total of 8 percent of the city's land for parking.

Knoxville-Knox County Planning also broke down different land uses even further and found that 17 percent of our city is dedicated to roads.

While 8 percent for parking may not sound like a lot, many of those spaces are underused or unused.

Knoxville-Knox County Planning said with the amount of space taken up by parking and the increased flexibility allowed within the city’s updated zoning ordinance, which is set to go into effect January 1, 2020, there are opportunities to make use of those space.

Those spaces can be reused and re-purposed whether it's by creating a small park, apartments or retail space.

RELATED: UT Medical Center takes first step toward new surgery center

RELATED: PARK(ing) Day: A day to take back the space we give to our cars