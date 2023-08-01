x
KPD: 296 citations issued during joint initiative to stop fatal crashes

The Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol partnered together to increase patrols over a five-day period.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From July 27 to July 31, the Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted more patrols in an effort to prevent fatal crashes.

The high-visibility traffic enforcement took place on state routes in and around Knoxville. 

During the five-day period: 

  • 296 citations were issued
  • 120 warnings were issued
  • One person was arrested for driving under the influence
  • One person was arrested for a misdemeanor
  • One person was arrested for a felony

Two fatal crashes took place during the initiative. 

A 31-year-old died after a three-car crash on Ebenezer Road at South Peters Road Friday. Another person died after a single-car crash on I-40 East Monday.  

So far, there have been 32 fatal crashes in Knoxville this year. 

