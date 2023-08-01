KPD: 296 citations issued during joint initiative to stop fatal crashes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From July 27 to July 31, the Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted more patrols in an effort to prevent fatal crashes.
The high-visibility traffic enforcement took place on state routes in and around Knoxville.
During the five-day period:
- 296 citations were issued
- 120 warnings were issued
- One person was arrested for driving under the influence
- One person was arrested for a misdemeanor
- One person was arrested for a felony
Two fatal crashes took place during the initiative.
A 31-year-old died after a three-car crash on Ebenezer Road at South Peters Road Friday. Another person died after a single-car crash on I-40 East Monday.
So far, there have been 32 fatal crashes in Knoxville this year.