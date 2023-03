The wreck was at Ruggles Ferry Pike, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck on Asheville Highway on Thursday, March 23.

The wreck was at Ruggles Ferry Pike. KPD tweeted about the wreck at 8:18 a.m.

KPD said crash reconstruction personnel are on the scene to lead the investigation.

UPDATE: This crash, which involved a motorcycle, sadly proved to be fatal. Crash reconstruction personnel are on scene to lead the fatal crash investigation. https://t.co/9yRwG6Pn5g — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 23, 2023