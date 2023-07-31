KPD: Driver dead, passenger taken to UT Medical Center after single-vehicle crash on I-40 East

The single-car crash happened Monday afternoon near the Western Avenue overpass, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person is dead after a single-car crash on I-40 East Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass, KPD said. They said it happened at around 2 p.m. on Monday, and when officers arrived they found a small truck crashed in a grassy area near the intersection of Western Ave. and Dale Ave.

They said the driver was pronounced dead at the city, while the passenger was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said the truck was driving on I-40 East when it veered off the road to the right and hit a tree. They said the reason for the truck veering off the road was still unknown Monday afternoon.

KPD said Monday they were still investigating the crash.