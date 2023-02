The Knoxville Police Department said I-40 West between exits 402 to 407 will be closed for an extended time because of the wreck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it responded to a fatal wreck on Monday, Feb. 27.

The wreck happened on I-40 West near Midway Road at around 7:18 a.m. at mile marker 402, according to TDOT.

I-40 West between exits 402 and 407 will be closed and traffic is being diverted as of 8:30 a.m., according to KPD.

KPD said the Sevierville Police Department is helping divert traffic.

UPDATE: The crash on I-40 West at Midway Road is a fatal crash. Crash reconstruction investigators are on scene. All lanes of I-40 West are closed between exits 402 and 407. Traffic is being diverted. This will be an extended closure. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/MWdJlHCynm — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 27, 2023