Slow down Knoxville! New 25-mph speed limit goes into effect July 1 on unmarked roads

Knoxville will have a new speed limit of 25 miles per hour on unmarked roads starting July 1. The new limits are a 5-mph reduction from the current 30-mph rule.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If you don't see a speed limit sign posted on a road in Knoxville, then you should assume it's 25 miles per hour when July arrives.

The city has been trying to stop dangerous speeding in residential neighborhoods across the area, creating the "Slow Down in K-Town" program. The program is trying to get neighborhoods involved in addressing these concerns with fellow neighbors, but in some cases the city has taken extra measures on residential streets where "cut-through" drivers have become a problem.

A traffic study in the Colonial Village neighborhood conducted by Knoxville's Office of Neighborhood Empowerment showed hundreds of drivers were breaking the speed limit in that neighborhood daily, consistently exceeding the posted 25 mph speed limit by 20 mph.

Cut-through speeders from Chapman Highway became so common over the past decade that it led to dozens of crashes, and neighbors began fearing for the safety of children playing in their own yard. This prompted neighbors to submit requests to the Neighborhood Traffic Safety Program in 2019, and in May 2022 the city announced it would install 36 speed bumps along problem roads there starting in the fall.

The project in Colonial Village is estimated to cost between $120,000 and $150,000. The city said it is looking at similar measures on other noted problem streets after taking public input.

Preliminary traffic data analysis has identified some popular roadways in Knoxville. These streets are highlighted in the survey:

Bob Gray Road

Cecil Avenue

Cedar Lane, Central Street

Cherokee Trail

Deane Hill Drive

Fifth Avenue

Gleason Drive

Inskip Road/Bruhin Road

Lonas Drive

Lyons View Pike

Main Street

Morrell Road

Pleasant Ridge Road

Sutherland Avenue

Texas Avenue

Washington Pike

Woodland Avenue

Since the program's inception in 2018, the city has completed traffic-calming projects in 16 neighborhoods, totaling almost 200 speed bumps. These options are not always possible, though, in areas with larger traffic volumes or steep hills.