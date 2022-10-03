x
City of Knoxville to upgrade Summit Hill traffic signal system; lane closures expected

The city said the work should be completed by Oct. 21, weather permitting. It asked drivers to be alert and plan alternate routes if possible.
Credit: City of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville said it is upgrading the traffic signal system on Summit Hill Drive from Central to Locust Street starting Monday, Oct. 3. 

The upgrades include signals, poles, pedestrian infrastructure and signs, according to the city's post on social media

Starting Oct. 3, there will be daytime single-lane closures that continue into the evening, the city said. As the project progresses, closures may include temporary stops and detours along with manual flagging operations. 

