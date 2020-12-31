KPD and THP to increase presence on roads over New Year's weekend

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers would be patrolling roads over the New Year's holiday, including seatbelt, sobriety and driver's license checkpoints.

Law enforcement officials said that they would increase patrols on Tennessee's roads during the New Year's holiday, to prevent and catch impaired and dangerous drivers.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that it would conduct an aggressive safety campaign starting Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. Troopers will perform saturation patrols as well as operate seatbelt, sobriety and driver license checkpoint until Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Officials said that troopers will be working in all 95 counties and that they will be aggressively enforcing drinking and driving laws.

“Your safety is our priority,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “I have instructed my Captains across the state to assign troopers during peak times for crashes and driving under the influence incidents. We will not tolerate impaired drivers over New Year’s Eve or anytime."

They said that five people were killed in five traffic crashes during last year's New Year's holiday period. Alcohol was involved in three traffic deaths, they said.