KPD: Man identified in deadly I-640 East crash near Millertown Pike

The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, blocking all lanes except the shoulder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said crews were working to clear a serious crash on I-640 East near Millertown Pike Wednesday evening.

Officials said that the driver of one of the cars, later identified as Justice Dickenson, 26 of Corryton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that Dickenson was headed eastbound on I-640 when he hit the back of a box truck. Officials said Dickenson was the only person in the car. They also said no other serious injuries were reported.

As of 6:40 p.m., traffic on I-640 East was reopened and the crash had been cleared after TDOT diverted people around the crash onto Washington and Millertown Pike at the old East Town Mall exit.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said that the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They said lanes on the highway were blocked, but traffic could still move past on the right shoulder.

Traffic was backed up past North Broadway because of the crash, according to TDOT.

Investigators with crash reconstruction as well as KPD's Crime Lab are looking into the incident, along with Medical Examiner personnel.