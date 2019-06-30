KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: Knoxville Police said they now believe the crash that stopped traffic on I-40 West just east of the Strawberry Plains Pike was caused by a distracted driver who attempted to use his phone on the road.

Officials say a little before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the mile marker 399 after receiving reports of a vehicle collision where at least one vehicle overturned and blocked several lanes of traffic.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on Interstate 40, and that the driver was distracted while attempting to use his phone.

They said the driver did not see the stopped traffic ahead, and collided at a high rate of speed into a stopped vehicle.

The vehicle that was struck overturned and struck two additional vehicles. A total of four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Four patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An additional two juvenile patients were transported to Children’s Hospital by family members.

The crash comes a day just before Tennessee's new Hand's Free Law is put into effect on Monday.

ORIGINAL: Crews are blocking the left lane of I-40 East near mile marker 399 after a crash around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

TDOT Smartway showed traffic was backed up for at least four miles around 2 p.m.

TDOT said the crash is estimated to be cleared around 3:30 p.m.