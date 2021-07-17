KPD: 2 dead after motorcycle and SUV crash on Kingston Pike, no charges expected to be filed

The crash happened at the intersection of Market Place and Kingston Pike on Saturday, July 17.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people died after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Market Place on Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD identified the victims as Samuel Bennett, 27, from West Virginia and Kerby Langford, 46, from Knoxville.

KPD said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kingston Pike when it hit the SUV, throwing both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to UT Medical Center where KPD said he was pronounced dead.