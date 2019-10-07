KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating a head-on wreck involving a wrong-way driver on I-275 South that happened just before midnight.

According to Knox County 9-1-1, the call came in around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at I-275 South at Woodland Avenue and Exit 1C.

KPD said a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north in the southbound lanes and then crashed into two separate vehicles.

AMR transported the driver of the Silverado and the driver of an SUV to UT Medical Center with what appears to be non life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.