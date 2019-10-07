KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (7/11/19):

A 61-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after a head-on wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-275 South earlier this week.

Ronald Linginfelter faces charges for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway, according to a police report.

According to Knox County 911, the call about a wrong-way driver came in around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at I-275 South at Woodland Avenue and Exit 1C.

ORIGINAL STORY (7/10/19):

Knoxville police are investigating a head-on wreck involving a wrong-way driver on I-275 South that happened just before midnight.

According to Knox County 911, the call came in around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at I-275 South at Woodland Avenue and Exit 1C.

KPD said a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north in the southbound lanes and then crashed into two separate vehicles.

AMR transported the driver of the Silverado and the driver of an SUV to UT Medical Center with what appears to be non life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.

KPD spokesman Scott Erland said DUI charges have been filed in connection to the crash.