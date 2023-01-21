x
KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40

Knoxville Police said on Saturday afternoon, a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 near Papermill Drive.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The plane has been loaded and removed from the interstate. All lanes of I-40 are reopened, according to the Knoxville Police. 

ORIGINAL

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East Saturday afternoon.

According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the flight, and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot is OK and no vehicles were struck during the landing. No injuries were reported.

TDOT was forced to close the right lane along I-40 East as well as the shoulder on the Papermill Drive exit. 

According to KPD and Knoxville Fire, the plane was towed to Stokes Electrical. 

The plane is a fixed-wing single-engine Zenith 750 model. According to the manufacturer's website, it can hold two people.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

