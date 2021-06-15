KPD responding to serious crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck on I-40W near Holston River Bridge

All lanes of traffic are currently closed and traffic is being diverted to Strawberry Plains Pike, KPD said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers are working the scene of a serious crash on I-40 West near the Holston River Bridge.

All lanes of traffic are currently closed and traffic is being diverted to Strawberry Plains Pike, KPD said.

According to dispatch, the crash involves a motorcycle and a semi-truck with injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.

TDOT said that there is currently no timeframe as to the reopening of I-40 West.

