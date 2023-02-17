KUB to close off several ramps along I-40, James White Parkway and Neyland Drive on Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KUB will be blocking off several ramps near Downtown and Central Knoxville on Sunday, Feb. 19, to do utility work.
The lane and ramp closures will primarily affect people trying to travel along James White Parkway and Neyland Drive, and will include a couple of ramps on Interstate 40.
KUB said, weather pending, the closures will happen between 6 and 10 a.m. on Sunday so it can install overhead electric lines above roadways east of Church Street. Those closures include:
- CLOSED: I-40 eastbound ramp to southbound James White Parkway
- CLOSED: I-40 westbound ramps to southbound James White Parkway
- CLOSED: Neyland Drive northbound ramp to Hall of Fame Drive
- CLOSED: Neyland Drive northbound ramp to James White Parkway at Main Street
- CLOSED: Anita Drive northbound ramp to James White Parkway
- CLOSED: Northbound lanes on James White Parkway at Riverside Drive off-ramp
- CLOSED: James White Parkway ramp to Riverside Drive
- DETOUR ROUTE with ROLLING ROADBLOCKS: Hall of Fame Drive between Howard Baker Jr. Avenue and Summit Hill Drive
KUB said some of the closures could last past 10 a.m. depending on conditions. It is asking drivers to use caution and expect delays if they are driving through those areas.