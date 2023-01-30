Laurel Creek Road in Great Smoky Mountains reopens after 'large rockslide' on Monday

Laurel Creek Road is a popular road used by drivers to get from Townsend to Cades Cove Scenic Loop.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Update (1/31):

Laurel Creek Road reopened Tuesday morning after a "large rockslide" on Monday night.

Laurel Creek Rd is now open. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) January 31, 2023

Original Story:

A popular road in the Great Smoky Mountains closed Monday after officials said there was a "large rockslide" on it.

Officials said Laurel Creek Road was closed at Townsend Wye Monday evening due to the rockslide. They said crews were working on clearing it and said they would notify drivers when the road is re-opened.

Laurel Creek road runs from the end of Townsend Entrance Road through the mountains, to Cades Cove Scenic Loop. It is frequently used by visitors to the park.

Information about when the road would reopen was not immediately available.