LCSO: I-75 South in Loudon County closed after fatal wreck

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — I-75 is closed after a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene. There's not an estimated time frame for when the interstate will reopen.

Many Loudon County roads are currently congested because of traffic, LCSO said. The roads experiencing congestion are: Highway 321, Highway 11, Highway 72, Highway 70 East, Old Highway 95, Sugarlimb Road, Broadway, Mulberry Street, Hotchkiss Valley Road East and Loudon Ridge Road.