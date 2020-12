Sevierville police asked people to avoid the area of I-40 as crews worked to save the life of a crash victim.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews closed Interstate 40 for hours Eastbound near Kodak after a crash with serious injuries.

According to TDOT, I-40 East was closed at Mile Marker 406 around 10:50 a.m. Friday. The interstate later reopened at 12:30 p.m.

The Sevierville Police Department said a LIFESTAR helicopter was dispatched to the scene. Police are asking people to use an alternate route if possible.

I-40 E/B AT 406MM IS STILL CLOSED DUE TO EMERGENCY CREWS TENDING TO THE PATIENT IN THIS ACCIDENT LIFESTAR HAS LANDED, PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF AT ALL POSSIBLE. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) December 11, 2020

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews responded.