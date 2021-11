TDOT said the crash involved a single vehicle at mile marker 147 in Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Interstate 75 Southbound is closed in Campbell County after a single-vehicle wreck at Mile Marker 147.

Mark Nagi with TDOT said UT Medical Center's Lifestar helicopters have been dispatched to the site of the crash north of Caryville.

The crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. Friday. Traffic on I-75 was backed up for several miles as emergency crews responded.